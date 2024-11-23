Guns Out For WHO's Nakajima

News that World Health Organization Director General Hiroshi Nakajimawill not stand for a third term in office will be music to the ears of certain sections of the international community and press, which have frequently criticized both the man and his method of operation.
On a mild note, the Financial Times says that whoever follows Dr Nakajima "faces a difficult task of restoring staff morale and putting the organization on course to face the challenges of the 21st century." Moreover, it adds, the WHO "lacks a coherent vision of its future role in promoting global health and its unwieldy bureaucracy remains largely intact."
With the headline "Good Riddance," The Washington Post is much more scathing. An editorial says: "it is hard to think of any single person in the United Nations constellation who has done more harm to the effectiveness and reputation" of the WHO than Dr Nakajima. The WHO has "suffered a crisis of public confidence" in recent years, and Dr Nakajima, a pharmacologist first elected in 1988, "is one of the proximate causes. He has outraged legions of professionals in almost all of the regions around the world by his intrusive and arbitrary management style." The "truly dismal thing," the WP notes, "is not so much the man as his sponsors. He is Japanese, and the Japanese government supported him faithfully, largely it seems, for reasons of national chauvinism."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze