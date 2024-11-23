GW's Imitrex Approved In USA

Glaxo Wellcome has received approval from the US Food and DrugAdministration to market its nasal spray formulation of the 5-HT1 agonist Imitrex (sumatriptan) for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults. An approvable letter was received for the product in April.

The approval will open up the market for GW, which saw worldwide Imitrex/ Imigran (tablet and injection formulations) sales of L539 million ($857.8 million) in 1996. At a meeting for analysts earlier in the year, GW said that it expected the latest approval would grow the market.

The nasal spray has a rapid onset of action of 15 minutes (compared to 30 minutes for tablets and five-10 minutes for the injection). It is also convenient for patients who suffer with nausea and vomiting during their migraine, says the company.