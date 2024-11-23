GW's Nasal Spray Is Launched

Glaxo Wellcome has launched an intranasal formulation of sumatriptan,Imitrex Nasal Spray, in the USA, to complement its existing injectable and oral versions. It is the first 5-HT1 agonist to be made available in this formulation, and has also been introduced in several European markets.
This new formulation will offer an alternative for migraine sufferers currently using oral medications who are seeking rapid relief and/or prefer not to use an injection, according to GW. In clinical trials, 7%-18% of subjects had headache response at 15 minutes with the nasal spray and 55%-64% had relief at two hours with a 20mg dose.
