Hafslund Nycomed/Diatech nuclear imaging agent deal

- Hafslund Nycomed of Norway has negotiated a licensing agreement with Diatech of the USA, covering Diatech's peptide-based nuclear medicine imaging agents. The deal gives Nycomed Imaging an option for five years to an exclusive license to the products in Europe and the Middle East, as well as copromotion rights in the USA. In the first instance, the deal covers five products, which are in Phase I or Phase II testing for the diagnosis of deep vein thrombosis, lung emboli, tumor detection, atherosclerotic plaque localization and the detection of infections of unknown origin. Hafslund will make a $10 million equity investment in Diatech, and provide R&D funding.