Hafslund To Buy Sterling Diagnostics

Norway's Hafslund Nycomed has now signed an agreement with France's Sanofi to buy the diagnostic imaging unit of Sterling Winthrop (Marketletter July 4). The price is $450 million, and the closing is expected to take place at the end of the third quarter of this year.
The plan to acquire the diagnostics business was announced on June 16, and after a due diligence period of 30 days, the parties have now reached a final agreement, according to the Norwegian company. The price the company is paying is thought to be a good deal, since its annual sales, at $480 million, are more than the agreed purchase price.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze