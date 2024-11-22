The key opportunities for the pharmaceutical industry in the developing world are to be found in Brazil, China, India, Vietnam, North Africa, Turkey and potentially some of the eastern European states, according to Health-care in the Developing World, a new study published by Financial Times Management Reports.

However, notes author Tom Raggett, all these countries still present problems. Whether to establish manufacturing facilities, enter the market through a joint venture or opt for third-party representation are all questions which companies will need to answer to their own satisfaction in each market.

The report focuses on the markets of Asia, Latin America and the Middle East, because they share similarities which the rest of the developing world does not. These markets are attractive to multinationals because of their high rates of Gross Domestic Product growth compared to the developed world, and their large and growing number of potential consumers. However, these countries frequently still have strong government regulation of their economies, and extreme infrastructural problems, making advertising, distribution and manufacturing difficult.