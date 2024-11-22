Health Progress In Eastern germany

German parliamentary Health Secretary Sabine bergmann-Pohl has said that eastern German health treatment now matches that of western Germany, although eastern hospitals continue to give grounds for concern. While equipment has been considerably improved in recent years, the condition of many of the buildings in which clinics are housed is poor compared with those in western Germany.
Ms bergmann-Pohl says 10 more years are needed before the gap can be closed, with an estimated investment requirement of 20 billion Deutschemarks ($12.8 billion). Current federal investment in eastern German hospitals is running at 700 million marks ($450.8 million) a year.
The position of the eastern German health funds has improved, according to Ms Bergmann-Pohl; they posted a surplus of 1.3 billion marks ($837.3 million) in 1993, with spending on health services rising 10.1% and income increasing 16.5%. She added that in many areas western german levels of care have been achieved in the eastern states.
