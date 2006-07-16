HepaLife in flu vacc development deal

As part of its effort to expand its cell-based R&D activities, Boston, USA-based HepaLife Technologies, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Michigan State University (MSU) for the development of new cell culture-based influenza vaccines to protect against the spread of flu viruses among humans, including potentially the high-pathogenicity H5N1 virus.
The license accord gives HepaLife exclusive rights to five issued patents, including US patents 5,989,805 (Immortal Avian Cell Line To Grow Avian and Animal Viruses To Produce Vaccines), 5,827,738, 5,833,980, 5,866,117 and 5,874,303. Under the terms of the deal, HepaLife has agreed to pay MSU undisclosed milestones and royalty payments based on future sales.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze