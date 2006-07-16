HepaLife in flu vacc development deal

As part of its effort to expand its cell-based R&D activities, Boston, USA-based HepaLife Technologies, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Michigan State University (MSU) for the development of new cell culture-based influenza vaccines to protect against the spread of flu viruses among humans, including potentially the high-pathogenicity H5N1 virus.

The license accord gives HepaLife exclusive rights to five issued patents, including US patents 5,989,805 (Immortal Avian Cell Line To Grow Avian and Animal Viruses To Produce Vaccines), 5,827,738, 5,833,980, 5,866,117 and 5,874,303. Under the terms of the deal, HepaLife has agreed to pay MSU undisclosed milestones and royalty payments based on future sales.