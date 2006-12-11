Friday 22 November 2024

Heplisav: more seroprotection than Engerix-B

11 December 2006

Berkeley, California, USA-based Dynavax Technologies Corp has reported statistically-significant results from the primary endpoint analysis of a Phase III trial comparing Heplisav, its hepatitis B virus vaccine, to UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline's Engerix-B vaccine in a difficult-to-immunize population of older adults.

The data show that, after three doses, Heplisav provided seroprotection to 100% of subjects versus 73.1% for Engerix-B (p<0.0001). The greatest difference in seroprotection after three doses was seen in subjects 56 to 70 years of age, where Heplisav provided 100% seroprotection and Engerix-B provided 56.1%. According to Dynavax, data for the entire study population show that, after two doses, Heplisav provided 98.5% seroprotection vs Engerix-B's 25%, as well as achieveing a level of immunity, as measured by geometric mean concentrations of anti-HBsAg, 18.5 times higher than Engerix-B, four weeks after the third dose.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze