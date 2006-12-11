HerbalScience launches NuHerbal ViraBloc: herbal alternative to Roche's Tamiflu?

Since 2003, the world has been on alert and governments have been stockpiling antivirals in case the H5N1 strain of avian influenza could cause the next flu pandemic. While the number of human deaths is still very low, fatalities this year have risen 74% over last year, according to World Health Organization data.
These findings add to a recent study conducted by research teams at the USA's Johns Hopkins University and the Beer-Sheva, Israel-based Ben-Gurion University, which stated that only 14% of the world's population could be vaccinated within a year of a pandemic's onset. Equally disturbing, the same study found that it could take a decade to produce enough of Swiss drug major Roche's antiviral Tamiflu (oseltamivir) to treat just 20% of the world's population.
Recognizing the critical need for an alternative treatment, HerbalScience, a Singapore-based specialist in the production of botanical medicines and nutraceuticals, began intensive research into creating a new antiviral compound based on its unique Elder Berry extract. According to the firm, after testing by virologists, microbiologists and biochemists in the USA and Singapore, it is now ready to launch its low-cost herbal treatment for both common flu and the potentially devastating bird flu.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze