Herceptin appeal against NICE approval

The UK's National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) has received one appeal against its decision to recommend Swiss drug major Roche's Herceptin (trastuzumab) as adjuvant therapy for early-stage breast cancer. No details of the appellant will be given out by the NICE until the day of a hearing, due on July 26 at a central London venue.

The NICE was praised for its rapid processing of its guidance on Herceptin, which came only two weeks after Roche had received approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMEA; Marketletter June 19) for the drug. This followed a number of highly-publicized law suits by patients demanding access to Herceptin and complaints about the delays in getting guidance from the NICE in a number of high profile cases (Marketletters passim).