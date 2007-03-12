HGS starts dosing in Ph III Albuferon trial

USA-based Human Genome Sciences has initiated dosing in ACHIEVE 2/3, a Phase III clinical trial of its drug candidate Albuferon (albinterferon alfa-2b) in combination with Roche's Copegus (ribavirin) in treatment-naive patients with chronic hepatitis C genotypes 2 and 3.
ACHIEVE 2/3 is the second of two pivotal Phase III trials of the agent that HGS is conducting, with the goal of filing global marketing applications in 2009. Albuferon is also being developed by Swiss drug major Novartis under an exclusive worldwide development and commercialization agreement signed in June 2006.
According to HGS chief executive Thomas Watkins, "Albuferon could become the interferon of choice in treatment regimens for chronic hepatitis C." It is estimated that the condition affects as many as 170 million people worldwide, which includes nearly four million people in the USA.
