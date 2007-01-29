HHS awards H5N1 flu vacc contracts

US Health and Human Services Secretary Mike Leavitt says that the department has awarded contracts totaling $132.5 million to three vaccine makers for the advanced development of H5N1 influenza vaccines using an immune system booster called an adjuvant.
"In the event of an influenza pandemic, a vaccine that uses adjuvant could provide a way to extend a limited vaccine supply to more people," Secretary Leavitt said, adding: "these contracts are a continuation of our aggressive multi-pronged approach to a potentially critical public health challenge."
The DHSS has awarded five-year contracts to drug majors GlaxoSmithKline for $63.3 million and Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics for $54.8 million. In addition, it is funding IOMAI Corp for $14.4 million for 15 months to complete Phase I clinical trials of their candidate vaccine. IOMAI may get an additional $114.0 million upon successful completion of the Phase I studies. Overall, the three contracts support advanced development work through Phase III evaluation in the USA that are aimed at obtaining domestic licensure for the product.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze