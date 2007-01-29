HHS awards H5N1 flu vacc contracts

US Health and Human Services Secretary Mike Leavitt says that the department has awarded contracts totaling $132.5 million to three vaccine makers for the advanced development of H5N1 influenza vaccines using an immune system booster called an adjuvant.

"In the event of an influenza pandemic, a vaccine that uses adjuvant could provide a way to extend a limited vaccine supply to more people," Secretary Leavitt said, adding: "these contracts are a continuation of our aggressive multi-pronged approach to a potentially critical public health challenge."

The DHSS has awarded five-year contracts to drug majors GlaxoSmithKline for $63.3 million and Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics for $54.8 million. In addition, it is funding IOMAI Corp for $14.4 million for 15 months to complete Phase I clinical trials of their candidate vaccine. IOMAI may get an additional $114.0 million upon successful completion of the Phase I studies. Overall, the three contracts support advanced development work through Phase III evaluation in the USA that are aimed at obtaining domestic licensure for the product.