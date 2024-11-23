HIV Co-Receptors; Basis For Treatment?

- The recently-discovered co-receptors for HIV, CC-CKR-5 and fusin, have led to speculation that these receptors and the chemokines which bind to them may form the basis for a new generation of anti-HIV drugs. It now appears that fusin acts largely as the co-factor for HIV entry into lymphocytes, while CC-CKR-5 is the principal cofactor for entry into macrophages. Administration of certain beta chemokines, such as RANTES, MIP-1 alpha and MIP-1 beta, has been shown to inhibit HIV-1 replication in vitro.