HIV drug Atripla submitted to EMEA

USA-based drugmakers Gilead Sciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Merck & Co say they have completed the submission of a marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) requesting approval for the combination HIV therapy Atripla (efavirenz 600mg/emtricitabine 200mg tenofovir dioproxil fumarate 300mg). The MAA was filed jointly by the firms through a newly-established Irish joint venture.
The product, which is a once-daily, single-tablet regimen for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults, either alone or in combination with other antivirals, received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration earlier this year (Marketletter July 17).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze