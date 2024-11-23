Hoechst And Bayer Upbeat On Interim Rises

The two German chemical and pharmaceutical companies Bayer and Hoechst are both predicting big increases for the full year following substantial profit rises in the first six months of 1994.

Bayer's group sales for the first half were 22.2 billion Deutschemarks ($14.5 billion), up 5.6%. The company said that higher volumes contributed 5% and exchange rate movements 2% to the increase. Price declines were said to have had a negative effect. Bayer AG's sales were unchanged at 8.6 billion marks.

Group pretax profits were ahead 24.4% to 1.8 billion marks. Cost containment measures and growth in demand which resulted in higher capacity utilization were said to be the driving forces behind the growth, and also benefited Bayer AG. Pretax income at Bayer AG was up 25% to 925 million marks.