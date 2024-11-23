House Panel Backs MCO Consumer Bill

A bipartisan vote in the US House Commerce Committee has approved newregulation of managed care plans to protect consumers, increasing the likelihood that Congress will create protections for patients who have trouble getting health care coverage.
The changes are in a bill dealing with major revisions to Medicare and Medicaid, slowing the growth of the programs as required by the budget agreement, which is to be discussed in both the full House and the Senate. Among its safeguards of Medicare beneficiaries are that health maintenance organizations must:
- not enforce a gag rule limiting doctors' ability to tell patients about treatments or services; - provide patients with access to specialists when this is "medically necessary in the professional opinion of the treating health care provider" - this will guarantee that insurance clerks cannot deny services a doctor feels are required; - pay for emergency care in any situation that "a prudent lay person" would regard as an emergency; and - allow doctors and patients to make the ultimate decisions on the length of hospital stays.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze