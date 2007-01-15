Huifeng sets up new production facility

China's Huifeng Bio-Pharmaceutical Technology, a developer and producer of plant extracts, pharmaceuticals and drug raw materials in mainland China and internationally, has announced the start up of a new production facility in Xi'an, China, which will be processing an initial 1.5 tons of L-rhamnose with a value of about $100,000 to be exported to the KFM Company in Germany.
L-rhamnose, fermented and extracted from waste materials of quercetin, is an additive used in a variety of health foods. Other Huifeng products include troxerutin, quercetin, ginko biloba and diosmin, manufactured for use as the building blocks of drugs, dietary supplements and as additives in functional foods and beverages.
US drug and nutraceutical manufacturers' demand for rutin, quercertin and troxerutin is expected to grow approximately 15% in the next four years, according to industry projections quoted by Huifeng.
