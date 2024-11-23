Hungary Changes Ad Law, Import Charges

Hungary's new Advertising Law permits the advertising ofover-the-counter drugs in every media. Previously, they could only be advertised in electronic media.
Moreover, the country's abolition of its 3% surcharge duty on imports on July 1 could reduce the prices of imported drugs, says MTI Econews. The surcharge was introduced in 1995 as part of a financial austerity package designed to reduce Hungary's large foreign trade deficit.
Also, a supplementary health budget is almost certain in Hungary following the large National Health Fund deficit in the first five months of 1997. Finance Ministry sources say it should focus on improving the collection of social security contributions and controlling fund spending.
