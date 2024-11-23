Hybridon Drops GEM 91 Antisense For AIDS

Hybridon has decided to halt clinical development of itsfirst-generation antisense drug, GEM 91, based on a preliminary review of new data from an open-label Phase II study in patients with advanced HIV infection. The company will now focus its resources on four of its second-generation drugs, spearheaded by GEM 132, in Phase II trials for systemic cytomegalovirus infection and retinitis.
Hybridon's share price fell 32% from $4.63 on the day of the announcement (July 25) to $3.13, and remained in the low $3s range through the end of the Marketletter's reporting period. The company has pulled back from a primary offering which it had registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
GEM 91 is a phosphorothioate antisense oligonucleotide which targets the gag site in the HIV genome. Hybridon had been encouraged by earlier data from trials in which the drug was administered as a monotherapy at doses up to 4.4mg/kg/day for eight days, which uncovered promising decreases in cellular viremia at some doses. A dose of 3.2mg/kg/day was selected for further assessment in the 14-day, open-label study.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze