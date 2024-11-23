Hybridon In International Antisense Agreement

- Hybridon has signed agreements with the Institut Pasteur and the Institut Gustave Roussy in Paris, as well as the Norwegian Radium Hospital in Oslo, to explore the use of antisense to down-regulate genes associated with common diseases. The Institut Pasteur will research drugs for asthma, allergies and inflammation via inhibition of interleukin-5 expression. Gustave Roussy will target Epstein-Barr virus, while the Norwegian Radium Hospital scientists will look for antisense drugs targeting calcium-binding protein in placenta (CAPL), thought to play a role in neoplastic progression.