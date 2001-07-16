ICOS/Biogen to develop oral therapeutics

US firms ICOS Corp and Biogen have agreed to collaborate worldwide onthe development and commercialization of orally-active, small molecule leukocyte function-associated antigen-1 antagonists (including ICOS' IC747, currently in a Phase I clinical trial) as oral therapeutics for the treatment of inflammatory conditions.

Under the terms of the deal, ICOS and Biogen will cross-license their LFA-1 antagonist technology and patents, including IC747, with the two companies sharing costs for ongoing development activities, including co-promotion and profits equally. ICOS will receive an $8 million up-front payment and other success-based milestones from Biogen. Additionally, Biogen will provide ICOS with a loan (which may be forgiven upon meeting certain milestones) towards its development costs.