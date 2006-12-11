IFPMA: "vital role" for drugmakers on World AIDS Day

The Geneva, Switzerland-headquartered International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations has underlined the "vital role of the research-based pharmaceutical industry in the global struggle against HIV/AIDS," as part of the group's observance of the United Nations' World AIDS Day.

Harvey Bale, the IFPMA's director general, said: "IFPMA member companies will continue to play the leading role in the development of new medicines against HIV/AIDS, as well as vaccines." He added that "they are also committed to help provide expanded access to both adult and pediatric medicines in the poorest and most heavily affected countries."

Dr Bale also recognized that barriers, such as lack of funding and infrastructure deficiencies are major obstacles to the delivery of remedies to affected populations. The Accelerating Access Initiative was highlighted by the IFPMA for bringing together seven drug firms and five UN agencies to expand access to antiretroviral drugs at low prices and continue R&D.