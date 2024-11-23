Ikorel Launched In UK For Angina

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer and E Merck Pharmaceuticals have launched Ikorel (nicorandil) onto the UK market for the prevention and long-term treatment of angina pectoris. The recommended dose of the agent is 10mg-20mg given twice-daily, although 30mg may be used if required. The drug has also been launched in France and Japan.

Nicorandil has a dual mode of action; its potassium channel opening action causes arterial vasodilation and reduces the afterload on the heart, while its nitrate component promotes venous relaxation and a reduction in preload. There are also data which suggest that nicorandil has spasmolytic properties.

This novel mode of action does not appear to induce tolerance after chronic dosing, and the drug has an efficacy and safety which is similar to reference antianginal agents. Moreover, it has no myocardial depressant effect (like beta blockers), nor does it affect heart rate like some calcium antagonists.