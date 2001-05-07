IM862 potential in combined cancer therapy?

IM862, a peptide which is believed to stimulate the body's immune systemand inhibit angiogenesis of tumors, will enter a Phase II clinical trial led by the University of Washington and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center's Puget Sound Oncology Consortium, to evaluate its safety and efficacy when used in combination with standard initial chemotherapy (paclitaxel and carboplatin) to treat stage III ovarian cancer. IM862 can be administered by patients as nose drops which are absorbed into the bloodstream through the mucous membranes. Pamela Paley, a gynecological oncologist at the University of Washington, says that she hopes "this treatment will result in long-term remission from ovarian cancer with little or no toxicity."
