ImaRx acquires Abbokinase

ImaRx Therapeutics, a US biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for vascular diseases, has acquired the thrombolytic drug Abbokinase (urokinase), an enzyme produced by human kidneys to dissolve blood clots. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The Tucson, Arizona-headquartered firm noted that Abbokinase is approved for the lysis of acute massive pulmonary embolism and has been commercialized for more than 20 years. It has been distributed via three major drug wholesalers through various group purchasing organization contracts and is on formulary at approximately 400 US hospitals, the firm noted.
