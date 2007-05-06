Friday 13 December 2024

ImClone sees 1st-qtr profit slump

6 May 2007

New York, USA-headquartered ImClone Systems saw its first-quarter 2007 profit plummet to $28.8 million, or $0.33 per share, compared to $229.6 million, or $2.51, in the like year-ago period, as license and milestone revenues fell significantly. However, the figures exceeded analysts' consensus expectations, and the company's share price rose 1.7% to $43.47 in late trading on the day of the announcement, April 26.

Total turnover fell to $141.5 million, from $245.1 million, while license fee and milestone revenues plunged to $29.3 million form $144.4 million. Royalty revenues rose 26.7% to $76.4 million, including 39% of licensee Bristol-Myers Squibb's in-market Erbitux (cetuximab) net sales of $160.1 million, an increase of 16%. Merck KGaA sells Erbitux outside the USA.

