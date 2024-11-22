Immuno Hit By Strong Swiss Franc

Group sales at Immuno of Switzerland in the first six months of 1995 rose 2.4% to 341 million Swiss francs ($284.8 million). However, the strong Swiss franc in relation to weaker export currencies had a negative impact on figures. In local currency terms, sales should have risen 10% to 57.9 million Swiss francs, according to the blood products company.

Pretax profits in the first six months declined 8.2% to 32.6 million francs, and net earnings were 23 million francs, down 21.5%. The company said that operating profits for the full year are expected to be higher than in 1994 when they reached 70.6 million francs.

Future exchange rate trends will also be an influence on full-year figures, the company said.