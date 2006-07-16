ImmuPharma's lupus drug enters Ph II

London, UK-headquartered drug discovery company ImmuPharma says that its developmental lupus treatment, IPP-201101, has entered Phase II assessment. This follows the successful completion of a Phase I trial in May of this year that established the compound's safety, pharmacokinetics and tolerability profile.
The Phase II trial will be a proof-of-concept study, designed to establish the most effective dose of the drug in addition to further establishing its safety and efficacy. The compound's effect will be assessed via measurement of disease-related biomarkers. The firm added that its expects to complete the program and publish results by the end of the year.
Richard Warr, ImmuPharma's executive chairman, said: "we believe IPP-201101 has blockbuster potential." He added that the low marketing costs and the low cost of goods make the drug an ideal candidate for licensing deals.
