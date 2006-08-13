Immutep begins Ph I ImmuFact cancer study

French biopharmaceutical group Immutep SA says that its lead product, ImmuFact (IMP321), has entered a Phase I trial as a therapy for metastatic breast carcinoma. The compound, which is a potent stimulator of the T cell-based immune response, is designed to induce tumor apoptosis leading to increased tumor antigen release.
Patients participating in the study will receive six cycles of low-dose weekly paclitaxel in addition to bi-weekly administrations of ImmuFact. The program is designed to assess the compound's safety and tolerability, as well as to determine its specific pharmacodynamic parameters, such as CD8 T cell response.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze