Impact of US FDA's approval delays on drug majors and biotech: Lehman

Over the past five years, pharmaceutical investors have becomeaccustomed to quicker New Drug Application review times from the US Food and Drug Administration, and this has been accompanied by higher approval rates, note analysts at Lehman Brothers. However, this tide may have changed, they say, pointing out that, according to IMS Health data, the FDA mean approval time for 2000 was 17 months, compared with only 11 months in 1998 and that only 27 approvals occurred in 2000, the lowest output since 1995.
The analysts say, that while it is not yet clear if these examples of delays are a result of a "headless" FDA, a policy shift, increasing conservatism by agency members or a combination of factors, but have set out to assess the impact on major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
Within the biotechnology universe, they say Actelion and Inhale Therapeutics Systems stand out as the companies most exposed. Actelion filed Tracleer (bosentan) in November 2000 for pulmonary hypertension and has a follow-on edothelion receptor agonist which is in Phase III trials for broader indications. Inhale derives a large proportion of its value from Exubera (inhaled insulin), due to be filed with the FDA in December this year (Marketletter July 2), and will be commercialized by Pfizer and Aventis, the analysts note.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze