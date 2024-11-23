India Assures USA Over Patents

India has told the USA it will amend its patent laws before the first ministerial meeting of the World Trade Organization in Singapore December 9-13.
India's Ministry of Industry said last month that the Patents (Amendment) Bill would be introduced into parliament by September. The government later denied this, saying the bill was still to be considered by the constituent parties of the United Front government. The steering committee of the UP government has now cleared the draft amendment, but it is unlikely that it can come up for adoption before parliament's winter session, which begins towards the end of November.
Last month William Perry, a US investment and trade law expert, told a meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi that if India did not bring its patent legislation into line with international law, this would lead to "considerable" economic loss, and be "detrimental to the country's effort to augment trade with other countries." He also said that India's real international competitor is China, which "has surged ahead of India is almost all fields" and is now "over the horizon."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze