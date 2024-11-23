INDIA: GOVT PLEDGES PHARMA R&D BOOST

In a new initiative to encourage pharmaceutical R&D, India's Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Ram Lakham Singh Yadav, has said that soft loans from financial institutions can be made available to promote basic research in the industry. Saying the government "accords the highest priority to R&D," he added that the ministry would be taking further steps in this direction "very soon."

The Minister was speaking at a seminar organized by the Bulk Drug Manufacturers Association, at which Ministry Secretary K K Mathur asked the BDMA to send concrete proposals to the government outlining steps to be taken to promote research in the sector.

Mr Yadav said that the government's new drug policy, which has ceased to be an issue because of inordinate delays, is now at an "advanced stage." He said the delay has been due to sharp divisions within the industry, as different associations have sought different outcomes.