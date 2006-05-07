Indian drugmakers to target patent expiries

Global patents on many major drugs with sales of millions of dollars will expire by 2007-08, which the Indian pharmaceuticals industry is targeting. Using these or generic copies, Indian pharmaceutical companies will participate in rapid growth of both domestic and export sales, according to a study carried out by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ACCII).
This study forecast export sales, driven mainly by generic drugs, will top 300.0 billion rupees ($6.69 billion) by 2009, as drugs valued at $65.0 billion in the USA and Europe go off-patent over this period. It stated that sales of the pharmaceutical sector in the current financial year (2005-06) would be around 480.0 billion rupees, up from 430.0 billion rupees in 2004-05, with exports worth some 220.0 billion. Total turnover is expected to rise a steep 11% to 600.0 billion rupees by 2007-08.
Releasing the study, ACCII president Anil Agarwal said: "India's low production costs give our pharma industry an edge over other countries - particularly China and Israel - especially with generic drugs. Overall, it is probably easier for Indian manufacturers to obtain a larger share of overseas markets than of the domestic market, where price controls are likely to continue. Consequently, pharma majors would have no option but to explore export opportunities."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze