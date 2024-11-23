Indian Penicillin G, Rifa-S Import Ban

India has banned all imports of penicillin G and rifampicin intermediates (Rifa-S) for the year 1996-97 (April-March), given the "ample availability" of these products from local supplies, according to a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. The ban takes immediate effect.
Meantime, the Ministry's report for 1994-95 says that India's membership of the World Trade Organization will have no impact on the prices of drugs already on the market; this will be confined to drugs coming to market on the basis of patents granted after the agreement took effect.
The report says India's production of bulk drugs and formulations grew 15% during 1994-95, with exports of the former rising 25% and the latter increasing 20%.
