Industry bodies oppose annual revision of Japan

Representatives from Japan's pharmaceutical industry organizations such as the Federation of Pharmaceutical Associations of Japan, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industry Associations have united to oppose the introduction of an annual revision of the National Health Insurance drug price by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare at a meeting of the expert committee on NHI drug price of Japan's Chuikyo (Central Social Medical Insurance Council), which convened on July 26.
Three pharma groups oppose NHI plan
Kiyoshi Morita, president of the FPMAJ and chairman of Daiichi Sankyo, said: "if the NHI drug price system allows the price to up and down, we have a room to consider the frequent revision because the system is fair." However, he went on to say that, since the system has a structural flaw allowing the price only to decrease, it is unfair, and because the provisional shipment deals (those without final price agreements and for lump-sum bulk buying) have not been settled, the introduction of the annual revision would create additional confusion in the marketplace.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze