Industry Conferences In Early June

The Euro Biotech 95 meeting takes place at the Institut Pasteur Scientific Information Center, Paris on June 1-2. Details from Caroline Conquet at Droit & Pharmacie, phone: +33 1 44 63 57 39; fax: +33 1 44 63 57 21;
- The British Association of Pharmaceutical Physicians' annual symposium is to be held on June 2 in London, on the theme Strategic Issues from 1995 to the Year 2000. The association's annual general meeting and annual dinner will also be held on the same day at the same venue. For details, contact Elizabeth Borg at BrAPP, phone: +44 171 491 8610; fax: +44 171 2405;
- The british Pharmaceutical Market Research Group will hold a day meeting to discuss the issue Disease Management - Will It Happen Here? on June 6 in London, and will also hold its annual general meeting at the same venue on the same day. Details are available from the BPMRG, phone/fax: +44 1236 736606.
