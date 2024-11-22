Industry Conferences In January

The British Association of Pharmaceutical Physicians is holding an afternoon symposium on Applications for New Technologies on January 18 in London, and a three-day workshop on Pharmaceutical Medicine: A survival Guide on January 30-February 1 in Hampshire. Further details from Elizabeth Borg at BrAPP, phone: +44 171 491 8610; fax: +44 171 499 2405;

- IIR Ltd's conferences in London include: - Successfully Managing Product Life-Cycle, January 17-18; - Documentation and Information management in the Pharmaceutical Industry, january 24-25 with a pre-conference seminar January 23; - Advertising and Promotion of Pharmaceuticals on January 25-26; and - Drug Delivery Systems for New and Existing Therapeutics, January 30-31. Further details from IIR, phone: +44 171 412 0141; fax: +44 171 412 0145;

- Management Forum London meetings: - Computerized Project Management in Research, Development and Clinical Trials, January 16; - Scope and Value of Preclinical Toxicity Testing, January 18; - Quality as a Source of Competitive Advantage, January 19; - Expert Reports for the New EU Registration Procedures, january 20; - Conducting Pharmaceutical Business with the Japanese, January 23; - The Medical Dictionary for Drug Regulatory Affairs, January 23; - Managing a Pharmaceutical Validation project, January 25; - Beyond the Cost Benefits Study, january 27;- Analytical Validation, January 30; - The US Drug Approval Process, January 30-31; and - Conducting Business with the Chinese, January 31. Phone: +44 01483 570099; fax: +44 01483 36424;