Infectious Link To Artery Disease

Researchers in the USA have postulated a link between a bacterial infection and the development of coronary artery disease. The scientists, from the University of Utah and Latter Day Saints Hospital in Salt Lake City, say they have detected Chlamydia pneumoniae in 73% of 90 patients who underwent coronary atherectomy. Cardiologist Joseph Muhlestein noted that while the findings don't prove a link, they do lend credence to the hypothesis that an infectious agent triggers the condition in many patients by injuring the interior arterial wall and making it vulnerable to pathological changes such as fat deposition.
