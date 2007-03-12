Inflammatory bowel disease: "new treatments won't set market alight"

A new report by independent market analyst Datamonitor forecasts a growing market and the launch of six major brands in inflammatory bowel diseases indications in as many years. However, it says, few appear to offer especially novel mechanisms of action.
IBD now affects approximately 1.8 million people in the seven major markets*. Ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease are the primary constituents of IBD and are caused by a complex interaction of environmental, genetic, and immunoregulatory factors. Although rarely fatal, IBD can severely limit a sufferers quality of life. While the incidence of ulcerative colitis is flat-lining, emerging studies show that Crohn's disease appears to be on the increase, notes the report.
IBD- a diagnostic challenge
