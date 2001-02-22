InKine and P&G to co-promote Visicol in USA

InKine Pharmaceutical has entered into an agreement with Procter &Gamble Pharmaceuticals in which P&G's gastrointestinal sales force will co-promote InKine's Visicol (sodium phosphate) for an initial period of 18 months. P&G will receive undisclosed payments under the terms of the agreement. Visicol, which was launched in the USA in January, is a tablet used for bowel cleansing prior to colonoscopy. P&G has recently completed a similar three-year co-promotion deal in the USA with AstraZeneca over its GI drug Prilosec (omeprazole) and is recognized as having one of the top GI salesforces in the USA.
