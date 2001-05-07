Inspire's ophthalmic drugs show promise

Inspire Pharmaceuticals has presented positive Phase II data from astudy of its INS365 Ophthalmic product for the treatment of dry eye, and has also announced initiation of a Phase I/II clinical trial for INS37217 Ophthalmic intravitreal injection for the treatment of retinal detachment.

INS365 Ophthalmic was found to be both safe and effective in the treatment of dry eye, and showed statistically-significant improvements in many efficacy objective endpoints, including corneal staining, conjunctival staining, tear break-up time and tear secretion, when compared to placebo. There were also improvements in subjective endpoints, such as ocular itching and burning. Inspire said it was also encouraged by the INS37217 Ophthalmic study, which demonstrated that the drug enhanced retinal reattachment in patients with rhegmatogenous retinal detachment and also promoted subretinal fluid reabsorption.

Inspire says that it is optimistic about the prospects for an ongoing Phase III study for INS365 Ophthalmic, initiated in the USA in January this year, especially given the improvements observed in ocular surface staining and the tolerability of the drug. The company says it also remains "very excited" about the INS37217 clinical trial which, according to trial investigator Paul Tornambe, could "dramatically change the way we treat a patient with retinal detachment."