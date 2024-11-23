Interneuron Pharma's First Quarter

Interneuron Pharmaceuticals of the USA achieved revenues of $17.7million in the quarter ended December 31, 1996, up from $5.3 million in the like, year-earlier period. "Redux (dexfenfluramine)-related revenue in Interneuron's first quarter of fiscal 1997 reflects strong early sales of the product," commented Glenn Cooper, president and chief executive of the firm.

The company reported a net loss of $2.9 million, or 7 cents per share in the 1996 three-month period, compared with $3.2 million, or 9 cents per share a year earlier.

Mr Cooper commented: "clinical activity during the quarter included the beginning of the first pivotal Phase II/III trial of pagoclone in patients suffering from panic disorder."