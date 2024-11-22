Friday 22 November 2024

INTERSEPT Supports BAYX-1351 Efficacy

24 October 1994

The results of the INTERSEPT study, presented at the 34th Interscience Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, have suggested that Bayer/Chiron's antitumor necrosis factor monoclonal antibody BAYX-1351 has some efficacy in the treatment of patients with septic shock.

INTERSEPT was carried out at 14 centers in 14 countries worldwide and involved a total of 564 patients, according to Jonathan Cohen of Hammersmith Hospital in the UK, who presented the results. 420 patients were in shock at enrollment, said Dr Cohen. Two doses of BAYX-1351 were tested in the study, 3mg/kg and 15mg/kg, but while the lower dose was able to reduce mortality by almost 15%, the higher dose had no effect on survival.

Mortality from all causes at 28 days was 36.7% in the low-dose group and 42.9% in the placebo arm, a 14.5% reduction which was not statistically significant. Mortality in the high-dose group was actually higher than in the low-dose and placebo groups (44.6%). It was suggested at the meeting that, hypothetically, this may occur because high doses of TNF actually reduce TNF activity to such an extent that for some reason the ability of the body to combat the infection is impaired.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze