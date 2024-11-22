Introgen And R-PR Gene Therapy Deal

Introgen Therapeutics has entered into a strategic agreement with Rhone-Poulenc Rorer to develop and commercialize gene therapy cancer products based on the p53 pathway and K-ras inhibition. Rhone-Poulenc Rorer will fund all research and development worldwide and will receive exclusive manufacturing and commercial rights in Europe.

Introgen and R-PR have co-promotion rights in North America and both companies have the right to develop and market products in Japan, Korea, India, China and Australia. Introgen will retain manufacturing rights in North America.

The transaction includes an equity position for R-PR and comes just prior to Introgen's commencement of two Phase I clinical studies of its in vivo gene therapy products for lung cancer. The deal has a potential value to Introgen of up to $50 million consisting of equity, research and development and milestone payments.