Inyx buys six OTC drugs from AMO

Inyx, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on niche drug delivery technologies, says it has completed the acquisition of six eye care products from fellow US firm Advanced Medical Optics. Under the terms of the deal, Inyx has purchased all rights to the Lens Plus trade name, as well as the intellectual property associated with the products. Financial terms of the transaction were not provided.

Inyx said that it has passed on all business and marketing rights to the six over-the-counter products to its wholly-owned marketing subsidiary Exaeris, thereby expanding the latter into the OTC sector. Inyx added that, as part of the acquisition, Exaeris would take over existing business relationships with mass merchandisers, grocers and drug wholesalers in the USA, in addition to licensed distribution channels in Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.