Ipsen to move into USA via Tercica

French drugmaker Ipsen has formed an alliance in the USA with the California-based biotechnology company Tercica, which includes the acquisition of a 25% stake in the American enterprise (Marketletter July 24).

Under the terms of the deal, Tercica is to commercialize Somatuline Autogel (lanreotide solution for injection), a drug developed by Ipsen for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition caused by the over-production of growth hormone and which leads to hypertrophy of the limbs.

The agent is already available in over 50 countries and achieved annual turnover of around 82.0 million euros ($104.4 million) in 2005. Tercica has said it expects revenue from the drug in North America of between $125.0-$150.0 million in the period to 2011.