Irbesartan Debuts In The UK And Germany

Sanofi's angiotensin II receptor antagonist Aprovel (irbesartan) has nowbeen launched for the treatment of hypertension in the UK, its first world market, and Germany. The drug has also been approved throughout the European Union, and in Switzerland, Russia and Mexico, with registration in the USA expected very shortly. It is the fourth drug in the AIIRA class to reach the market, after Merck & Co's Cozaar (losartan), Novartis' Diovan (valsartan) and SmithKline Beecham's Teveten (eprosartan).
Bristol-Myers Squibb will copromote Aprovel in the UK with Sanofi, while in Germany Sanofi and B-MS will market the drug separately, as Aprovel and Karvea respectively. The drug costs L15.50 ($24.80) for 28 x 75mg tablets, L17.22 for 28 x 150mg tablets, and L23.26 for 28 x 300mg tablets. The recommended starting dose is 75mg, rising to 150mg for maintenance, while some patients may require the 300mg dose.
