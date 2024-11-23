Irbesartan To Reach First Markets This Month

The angiotensin II receptor antagonist irbesartan, codeveloped by Sanofiand Bristol-Myers Squibb, is set to debut in its first markets, the UK and Germany, this month. The drug has just been approved by the European Commission as a first-line treatment for hypertension.

The drug is recommended for once-daily administration at a dose of 150mg, or 300mg in patients who do not respond to the starting dose. A long-term study of the drug showed that 69% of patients are controlled on monotherapy, and that a further 20%-25% can be normalized with irbesartan in combination with the diuretic hydrochlorothiazide. Typically, around 50% of patients can be controlled effectively on other types of antihypertensive monotherapy, according to Sanofi.

Irbesartan is the fourth drug in this new class to reach the market. The first was Merck & Co's Cozaar (losartan), which was launched in Sweden in 1994 and is now available in most markets worldwide. This was followed last year by Novartis' Diovan (valsartan) and most recently SmithKline Beecham launched its eprosartan, under the trade name Teveten, in its first market, Germany.