Is AstraZeneca eyeing up Shire for a buy?

Market rumors sent UK drugmaker Shire's share price 4.2% higher to 1,052.50 pence on November 16, as rumors circulated that it may be the target of an acquisition by pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca. However, both firms declined to comment, saying they do not do so on speculation. AstraZeneca is under pressure to boost its R&D pipeline, given several recent delays and failures (Marketletters passim).
However, reacting to press reports about a potential deal, Citigroup said such a deal would make sense. The bank noted that Shire's attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder business could fit well with the drug major's central nervous system operations. It also noted that that the two chief executives, David Brennan and Matthew Emmens know each other well and that AstraZeneca "could pay up to 1,370 pence/share and derive earnings per share accretion of 7% in 2010."
Shire, which has a strong portfolio of products, has a market capitalization of just over $9.0 billion and, as of September 30, AstraZeneca had cash reserves of $5.8 billion, meaning that such a buy would be well within its capabilities.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze